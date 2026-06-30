Struggles and Successes: British Performance at Wimbledon

Britains Woeful Start To Wimbledon Continued On Tuesday As Katie Boulter Became The Th Home Player To Crash Out In The First Round

Britain's challenging start to Wimbledon continued as Katie Boulter became the 11th British player to exit in the first round, succumbing to teen debutant Tyra Caterina Grant in a 6-4, 6-2 defeat.

While Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper were sidelined due to injuries, 19 British players still participated in the first round. By Tuesday, only a handful remained, after numerous eliminations including those of Jack Pinnington Jones and Harry Wendelken.

However, there was a glimmer of hope as Katie Swan emerged victorious against Irina-Camelia Begu, bringing cheer to home fans. Swan's return after overcoming a chronic back injury added an emotional core to the match.