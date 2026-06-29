Qatar Suspends Maritime Activities Amid Regional Tensions
Qatar has temporarily halted sailing and other maritime activities due to regional tensions and recent events involving one of its nationals. The suspension affects leisure, fishing boats, and jet skis but exempts vessels under international maritime conventions. The decision follows a tragic incident linked to military operations.
On Monday, Qatar implemented a temporary suspension of sailing along with other maritime activities, as part of a broader precautionary measure.
This restriction, announced by the Qatari transport ministry, impacts leisure boats, fishing vessels, and jet skis, although it exempts vessels governed by international maritime conventions.
The ministry did not specify reasons for the suspension, but it follows an incident where a Qatari national was fatally injured by shrapnel amid ongoing military operations in the region, after his boat went missing.