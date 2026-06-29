Qatar Suspends Maritime Activities Amid Regional Tensions

Qatar Advised On Monday The Temporary Suspension Of Sailing And Some Other Maritime Activities In The Country Until Further Notice The Qatari Transport Ministry Said The Precautionary Measure Includes Leisure And Fishing Boats

On Monday, Qatar implemented a temporary suspension of sailing along with other maritime activities, as part of a broader precautionary measure.

This restriction, announced by the Qatari transport ministry, impacts leisure boats, fishing vessels, and jet skis, although it exempts vessels governed by international maritime conventions.

The ministry did not specify reasons for the suspension, but it follows an incident where a Qatari national was fatally injured by shrapnel amid ongoing military operations in the region, after his boat went missing.