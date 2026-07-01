Trade Tensions: Iran and Oman Propose Fees in Strategic Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman are pressing forward with plans to introduce fees for vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz, a significant departure from the historically free passage through this strategic waterway. A report from The New York Times reveals increasing tensions with the U.S., which opposes the proposal.

Earlier this year, the Strait saw restrictions as Iran enforced a blockade, causing disruption and rising global energy costs. A proposal submitted by Oman to the United States suggests maritime firms pay voluntary service fees, with U.S. diplomats poised for discussions with Omani officials about their concerns.

The future oversight of the Strait remains crucial, with ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. A temporary peace accord secures free passage for 60 days while discussions regarding a long-term solution evolve, focusing on legal compliance and operational frameworks inspired by other international straits.