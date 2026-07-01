Tensions Surge in Hormuz: Namu Awaits Safe Passage

The South Korean cargo vessel Namu, hit in the Strait of Hormuz, will exit in mid-July following repairs. The bulk carrier was likely struck by an Iranian missile, although Iran denies this. The situation adds strain to U.S.-Iran relations, influencing global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Koreas Oceans Ministry Said On Wednesday The Cargo Vessel Namu | Updated: 01-07-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 07:57 IST
Tensions Surge in Hormuz: Namu Awaits Safe Passage
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South Korea's Oceans Ministry announced that the cargo vessel Namu, operated by HMM, is set to leave the Strait of Hormuz by mid-July. This follows damage from a May attack, speculated to involve an Iranian missile striking near the ship's stern.

The incident led Seoul to summon the Iranian ambassador, though conclusive responsibility was not determined. Two vessels, including the Namu with 35 crew members, remain stuck. Yet, 21 South Korean-operated vessels have passed through safely post-ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

HMM bears the repair costs, with plans to lodge an insurance claim. Amidst complex geopolitics, including a U.S.-Iran ceasefire and strategic strait closures, global oil prices are notably impacted.

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