US-Iran Talks: Vice President Vance Declares Tactical Leverage Amid Diplomatic Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance has termed Tehran's public denials of ongoing discussions with Washington as a "Persian negotiating tactic," emphasizing that the US occupies a powerful stance irrespective of the negotiations' outcome. In a series of interviews, Vance confirmed that technical discussions are ongoing despite Tehran's official statements to the contrary.

Appearing on The Michael Knowles Show, Vice President Vance highlighted the progress in technical dialogues that build upon previous rounds of discussion. He revealed, "There were scheduled talks, really technical talks, building on the negotiation that we've already had. Those are definitely happening tomorrow," indicating active engagement.

Addressing contradictions in Tehran's public messaging, Vance noted that while Iran denies broader peace talks, it acknowledges technical discussions regarding a peace deal. "They'll say, 'No, no, there aren't peace talks ongoing, but there are technical talks,' which is a Persian negotiating tactic and a Persian rhetorical device," Vance commented, emphasizing the US assessment of actions over rhetoric.

In a Fox News interview, Vance underscored that the administration evaluates Iran based on its actions on the ground, not merely its public statements. "We care a lot less about what the Iranians say. We care a lot more about what they do," he emphasized, noting that any agreement requires "real concessions" from Iran.

The Vice President pointed to diplomatic maneuvers as White House envoys traveled to Doha following President Donald Trump's announcement of Iran's request for a meeting, which Tehran later downplayed. Instead, Tehran indicated discussions in Doha would focus on implementing the memorandum of understanding, including financial asset matters through Qatari mediation.

On HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, Vance insisted the US remains victorious regardless of the diplomatic outcome. "If we make the final deal, then great," he said. "If we don't, their nuclear program is still destroyed, and they're much weaker, so my attitude is America wins either way." Vance asserted Iran's nuclear infrastructure is "functionally destroyed" and incapable of uranium enrichment.

Global economic indicators, such as stabilized oil prices, reflect the diplomatic efforts, according to Vance. He stressed the importance of maintaining a strategic advantage while remaining open to transforming US-Iran relations if Tehran abandons its nuclear ambitions. "If they change, we're willing to change too; if not, we still have all the cards," Vance stated.

These high-level comments come amid unresolved issues like Iran's 60 per cent enriched uranium stockpile. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi mentioned that solutions such as dilution or relocation of the stockpile remain possible as diplomatic dialogue continues.