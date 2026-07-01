Cautious Start for Asian Markets Amidst US-Iran Tensions and Fed Rate Speculations

Asian markets opened the new quarter cautiously due to faltering US-Iran talks and potential Japanese intervention. The yen hit a 40-year low, US Treasury yields spiked, influencing investor sentiment. The Fed's potential rate hikes and earnings season are under scrutiny, affecting global equity and bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Share Markets Started The New Quarter In A Cautious Mood On Wednesday As Talks Between The United States And Iran Hit New Hurdles | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:51 IST
Cautious Start for Asian Markets Amidst US-Iran Tensions and Fed Rate Speculations
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On Wednesday, Asian share markets greeted the new quarter with caution as stalled US-Iran discussions added tension and concerns of Japanese intervention loomed due to the yen's decline to a 40-year low. Investors now keenly await Chairman Kevin Warsh's comments at an upcoming European Central Bank conference, particularly regarding potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Futures now suggest a 33% chance of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next meeting, while Japan's equities rallied, continuing a high from the previous quarter. The tech sector remains optimistic, with key earnings reports expected to influence market direction amid elevated bond yields.

South Korea's semiconductor sector soared, boosting the main index, while European and U.S. markets displayed mixed signals. Analysts watch earnings growth predictions closely, especially in AI infrastructure stocks, which greatly impact the S&P 500. The dollar remains strong, buoyed further by fluctuations in the yen and muted oil prices, hinting at a delicate economic balance moving forward.

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