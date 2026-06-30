PM Modi and Iran's President Discuss Progress in US-Iran Talks

In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Modi praised developments in US-Iran negotiations and emphasized the significance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait. The discussions also covered recent advancements in West Asia and ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:34 IST
PM Modi and Iran's President Discuss Progress in US-Iran Talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (File Photo/Youtube/Narendra Modi,Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing optimism over the advancements in negotiations with the United States. Modi underscored the pivotal role of ensuring freedom of navigation within the Hormuz Strait.

The PMO revealed that President Pezeshkian updated PM Modi on the latest developments in West Asia. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to address regional issues and maintain enduring peace and stability.

Highlighting the importance of recent US-Iran negotiations, PM Modi shared on X his hope that ongoing efforts would contribute to lasting peace. The discussions occurred shortly after a 14-point MoU between the US and Iran, focusing on opening the Strait of Hormuz and easing financial constraints. Iran, however, has ruled out immediate meetings with the US.

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