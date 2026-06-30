PM Modi and Iran's President Discuss Progress in US-Iran Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing optimism over the advancements in negotiations with the United States. Modi underscored the pivotal role of ensuring freedom of navigation within the Hormuz Strait.

The PMO revealed that President Pezeshkian updated PM Modi on the latest developments in West Asia. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to address regional issues and maintain enduring peace and stability.

Highlighting the importance of recent US-Iran negotiations, PM Modi shared on X his hope that ongoing efforts would contribute to lasting peace. The discussions occurred shortly after a 14-point MoU between the US and Iran, focusing on opening the Strait of Hormuz and easing financial constraints. Iran, however, has ruled out immediate meetings with the US.