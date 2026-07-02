India Lays Foundation for New School in Nepal's Shivasatakshi Municipality

The foundation stone for Shree Jan Adarsha Secondary School in Shivasatakshi Municipality, Jhapa, was laid with Indian financial aid. Local leaders and officials from India express the importance of this project in enhancing educational infrastructure and strengthening India-Nepal cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:54 IST
India Lays Foundation for New School in Nepal's Shivasatakshi Municipality
Foundation stone laid for school building in eastern Nepal under India's HICDP assistance (Photo/Embassy of India in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI

A significant step in enhancing educational infrastructure was taken as the foundation stone for Shree Jan Adarsha Secondary School was laid in Shivasatakshi Municipality, Jhapa. The ceremony saw participation from key officials, including Koshi Provincial Assembly Member Radha Krishna Khanal, Mayor Meghahang Thopra, and Indian Embassy's Second Secretary Garima Nautiyal.

This development is part of a High Impact Community Development Project, backed by a financial grant of approximately 30 million Nepali Rupees from the Indian government. The project aims to improve the educational landscape for students and educators in the region, reflecting the ongoing cooperation between India and Nepal.

India-Nepal development collaboration, which began with the construction of Gauchar Airport, encompasses a broad spectrum of sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure. The current initiative underscores India's commitment to supporting Nepal's growth aligned with its priorities and needs.

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