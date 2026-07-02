Japan-India Tech Synergy: A New Frontier for Innovation and Growth

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first official visit to India focused on fostering collaboration in the realms of technology and agriculture, with industry leaders from both nations highlighting shared business opportunities. The India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi served as a platform to explore the complementary strengths of the two countries, aiming to expand cooperation in high-tech and rural economy sectors.

Haruyuki Hiratani, CEO of Future Creation Company, emphasized the potential of merging Japan's mechanical engineering with India's information technology expertise to drive innovation in fields like the Internet of Things (IoT). Kazuhiro Nakashoji, CEO of Yaqumo Inc., recognized India as a burgeoning hub for deep-tech startups, praising its strong ecosystem of software engineers and scientists.

The sentiment was echoed by Kosuke Kiryu of Tanita India, who noted the growing presence of Japanese firms in India, reflecting robust bilateral economic ties. Motoyuki Arai, from Synspective Inc., spoke on tech convergence, specifically combining Japanese hardware with Indian AI capabilities. In agriculture, Hidetake Akiba of Akiba Farm Holdings discussed initiatives to enhance farmer incomes and milk production through advanced feed solutions, signaling intensified collaboration across technology and agricultural sectors.