Japan-India Tech Synergy: A New Frontier for Innovation and Growth

During Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's India visit, leaders from both nations explored collaboration in technology and agriculture, highlighting Japan's engineering prowess and India's IT capabilities. This partnership aims to innovate in sectors like IoT, AI, and agriculture, fostering economic growth and strengthening bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:08 IST
Japan-India Tech Synergy: A New Frontier for Innovation and Growth
IT, emerging tech, agriculture key focus as Japan industry leaders highlight deepening India partnership (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first official visit to India focused on fostering collaboration in the realms of technology and agriculture, with industry leaders from both nations highlighting shared business opportunities. The India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi served as a platform to explore the complementary strengths of the two countries, aiming to expand cooperation in high-tech and rural economy sectors.

Haruyuki Hiratani, CEO of Future Creation Company, emphasized the potential of merging Japan's mechanical engineering with India's information technology expertise to drive innovation in fields like the Internet of Things (IoT). Kazuhiro Nakashoji, CEO of Yaqumo Inc., recognized India as a burgeoning hub for deep-tech startups, praising its strong ecosystem of software engineers and scientists.

The sentiment was echoed by Kosuke Kiryu of Tanita India, who noted the growing presence of Japanese firms in India, reflecting robust bilateral economic ties. Motoyuki Arai, from Synspective Inc., spoke on tech convergence, specifically combining Japanese hardware with Indian AI capabilities. In agriculture, Hidetake Akiba of Akiba Farm Holdings discussed initiatives to enhance farmer incomes and milk production through advanced feed solutions, signaling intensified collaboration across technology and agricultural sectors.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026