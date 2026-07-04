Taiwan In Tension: China's Coast Guard Patrol Sparks Diplomatic Dispute

China Said On Saturday It Had Launched A New Coast Guard Patrol East Of Taiwan

In a move escalating regional tensions, China announced the launch of a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan, prompting a vehement response from Taipei. This follows prior incidents where Chinese ships alarmed Western capitals with their presence.

China insists its coast guard operations are reinforcing territorial claims, but Taiwan calls this 'lawfare', asserting that Beijing has no legal rights over the waters. Taiwan's Coast Guard is closely monitoring Chinese ships as they conduct operations near the island.

These maritime maneuvers risk igniting a broader diplomatic conflict, with implications for global powers like the U.S., France, and Britain, who observe the developments closely. The situation highlights the ongoing struggle over sovereignty and jurisdiction in the region.