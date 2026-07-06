Resilience Amid Ruins: Rebuilding Lives in Southern Lebanon

On the beaches of Tyre, southern Lebanon, children play and families gather, seeking normalcy amid a fragile peace. Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, many residents returning home face the daunting task of rebuilding after months of exile and destruction.

Local resident Ali Skaiky describes a community endeavoring to restore life, even as distant strikes remind them of continuing tensions. Around 400,000 people have returned to southern Lebanon since the ceasefire, but the reality of reconstruction is coupled with the ever-present threat of renewed hostilities.

In towns like Srifa, entire neighborhoods lie in ruins, with residents like Suzan Fakih confronting a changed landscape and uncertain future. The specter of displacement haunts many, as ongoing hostilities keep over 600,000 displaced across Lebanon, forcing families to rent backup homes as a precaution against further conflict.