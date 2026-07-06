Ram Mandir Donation Controversy: Congress Blames Modi, RSS for Financial Mismanagement

Congress leader Pawan Khera holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat accountable for alleged financial mismanagement and irregularities in the Ram Mandir project. Khera highlights issues of micro-management by Sangh, questions Trust's accountability, and criticizes lifestyle contrast of officials involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:14 IST
Ram Mandir Donation Controversy: Congress Blames Modi, RSS for Financial Mismanagement
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the midst of an escalating controversy over alleged mismanagement of funds for the Ram Mandir project, Congress raised serious allegations against key figures on Monday. Senior leader Pawan Khera held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat accountable, accusing them of tightly controlling the project.

At a press briefing, Khera criticized the lack of accountability in the handling of the temple project, alleging that the RSS micro-manages it to entrench their influence. He questioned the role of Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri and accused officials of turning a blind eye to glaring irregularities.

Khera raised concerns about land acquisitions near the temple site, pointing to an exorbitant purchase price amidst allegations of cultivation unrelated to the temple's purpose. He targeted Nripendra Misra's role, questioning his administrative history, and criticized the ostentatious lifestyle of officials like Govind Giri amid the ongoing scandal.

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