A tanker navigating 8 nautical miles east of Oman's Limah reportedly caught fire after being struck by an unidentified projectile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) announced. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or environmental damage.

The UKMTO has commenced an investigation, advising caution and vigilance among passing vessels. Meanwhile, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed discontent with Germany's stance on maritime security in the vital Strait of Hormuz, alleging German complicity in aggression against Iran.

Amid these tensions, existing geopolitical strains were highlighted. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stressed regional powers' responsibility for the Strait's security, decrying external military presence. These remarks come after international dialogue on safeguarding navigation in this globally significant maritime passage.