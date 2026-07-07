Unprecedented Excitement Surrounds PM Modi's Visit to Melbourne

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his visit to Melbourne for the India-Australia Annual Leaders' Summit, excitement is at an all-time high among the Indian diaspora. This marks Modi's third visit to Australia, highlighting the strengthening partnership between the two nations amid a dynamic global geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:29 IST
Unprecedented Excitement Surrounds PM Modi's Visit to Melbourne
Karan Gandhiok, Member of Australia India Society of Victoria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian community in Victoria is eagerly anticipating the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Melbourne, marking a major milestone in the growing India-Australia alliance. PM Modi's visit, scheduled from July 8-10, coincides with the third India-Australia Annual Leaders' Summit, underscoring the strategic importance of this bilateral relationship.

Karan Gandhiok, from the Australia India Society of Victoria, lauds the strengthening ties between the two democracies as significant for global geopolitical dynamics. Melbourne's substantial Indian community is eager to host Modi, viewing his presence as a reflection of their shared values and aspirations, and as evidence of India's rising influence on the world stage.

Expressing the community's enthusiasm, Gandhiok asserts that excitement for Modi's visit rivals that of a major sporting event, with expectations of a massive turnout. The visit also aims to fortify business collaborations, focusing on emerging opportunities in critical minerals and enhancing trade investments facilitated by recent bilateral agreements.

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