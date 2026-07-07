Modi's Strategic Tour: Deepening India-Indonesia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a pivotal visit to Indonesia, marking the beginning of a three-nation tour to enhance bilateral relations and strategic cooperation. Key discussions include defense, maritime security, and trade, significantly focusing on critical minerals. This historic visit aspires to bolster India's Act East Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:22 IST
Modi's Strategic Tour: Deepening India-Indonesia Ties
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Subianto (Photo/Youtube/@NarendraModi) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a significant diplomatic journey with a visit to Indonesia, aiming to enhance strategic cooperation and bilateral relations. Modi's itinerary includes meetings with President Prabowo Subianto, focusing on defense and maritime security, reinforcing ties strengthened since 2018 under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Greeted with a ceremonial welcome, Modi's visit underscores the importance of deepening economic connections, particularly in critical mineral trade, as Indonesia is a key supplier of nickel and other resources essential for India's renewable energy and supply chain security. This visit highlights the mutual interest in fostering a stable regional economic and security environment.

The trip also emphasizes India's Act East Policy and includes stops in Australia and New Zealand to solidify ties across the Indo-Pacific. With a substantial Indian business presence in Indonesia, this visit further intends to boost trade, investment, and people-centric initiatives, contributing significantly to both nations' long-term economic growth.

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