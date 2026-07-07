PM Modi Strengthens Indo-Indonesian Ties with Monumental Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Jakarta during his official visit to Indonesia, marked by elaborate ceremonies and strategic bilateral talks with President Prabowo Subianto. The visit aims to enhance cooperation in key sectors, aligning with Modi's vision for India's increased presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:59 IST
PM Modi Strengthens Indo-Indonesian Ties with Monumental Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a warm hug with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and receives a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour in Jakarta on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, as horse-mounted guards and ceremonial honor guards celebrated the start of his official visit. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally greeted Modi, signaling strong bilateral ties, before the two leaders commenced their high-level talks.

Indonesia left no stone unturned in hosting PM Modi, who is on a diplomatic mission encompassing three nations. His plane was escorted by Indonesian military jets upon entering the country, and he received a traditional dance performance on the tarmac. This trip marks Modi's fourth to the Southeast Asian nation, emphasizing elevated relations since their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

Defense and maritime collaboration are at the forefront of Modi's agenda, as security ties between India and Indonesia have expanded with joint military exercises and upgraded maritime security. The discussions are expected to further India's MAHASAGAR vision, promoting stability and growth across the Indo-Pacific. PM Modi aims to reinforce India's strategic presence in the region through this visit.

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