PM Modi Strengthens Strategic Ties in Landmark Indonesia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia marks a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral relations. Received with a grand welcome, the trip aims to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on defense, maritime cooperation, and economic collaboration in key sectors including critical minerals, ahead of visits to Australia and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:26 IST
PM Modi Strengthens Strategic Ties in Landmark Indonesia Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia, during his official state visit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an elaborate ceremonial welcome at Jakarta's presidential palace, marking the start of his state visit to Indonesia. His arrival, highlighted by an escort from Indonesian Air Force fighter jets, emphasized the importance placed on deepening strategic ties between the two countries.

The visit signifies the first bilateral engagement since 2018, when India and Indonesia elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. High on the agenda are defense and maritime collaborations, spurred by frequent high-level exchanges and Indonesia's acquisition of India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

Modi's visit underscores India's commitment to the MAHASAGAR framework, promoting regional stability in the maritime sector. The trip is part of a broader diplomatic push that extends to Australia and New Zealand, aiming to enhance cooperation in strategic, economic, and cultural domains, supporting India's Act East Policy.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026