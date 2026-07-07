PM Modi Strengthens Strategic Ties in Landmark Indonesia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an elaborate ceremonial welcome at Jakarta's presidential palace, marking the start of his state visit to Indonesia. His arrival, highlighted by an escort from Indonesian Air Force fighter jets, emphasized the importance placed on deepening strategic ties between the two countries.

The visit signifies the first bilateral engagement since 2018, when India and Indonesia elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. High on the agenda are defense and maritime collaborations, spurred by frequent high-level exchanges and Indonesia's acquisition of India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

Modi's visit underscores India's commitment to the MAHASAGAR framework, promoting regional stability in the maritime sector. The trip is part of a broader diplomatic push that extends to Australia and New Zealand, aiming to enhance cooperation in strategic, economic, and cultural domains, supporting India's Act East Policy.