Tragedy Strikes Wayanad Tunnel: Heavy Rains and Negligence Lead to Disaster

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan termed the collapse at Wayanad tunnel site an 'unfortunate disaster,' blaming contractors for ignoring directions to remove excavated soil. Intense rainfall caused the debris to obstruct roads, injuring many. Rescue efforts are underway with one confirmed dead and others missing amid adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 14:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes Wayanad Tunnel: Heavy Rains and Negligence Lead to Disaster
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a construction site at the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel collapsed, described as an 'unfortunate disaster' by Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday. The collapse, triggered by heavy rains, was exacerbated by alleged negligence from contractors who ignored repeated directives to clear excavated soil from the site.

Preliminary reports indicate several injuries due to debris, with rescue operations being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state police, and fire services. Chief Minister Satheesan reported one death, seven hospitalizations, and seven others missing.

The site has been a focus of rescue efforts despite challenging weather and terrain. The Chief Minister noted prior warnings issued on September 20 to remove the soil, ignored by contractors. Heavy rain, around 225 mm, compounded rescue challenges as the IMD forecasts continued rain.

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