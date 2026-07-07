Deadly Clash in Balochistan: 24 Killed in Overnight Battle

At Least Nine Policemen And Militants Were Killed In An Overnight Clash In Pakistans Southwestern Province Of Balochistan

At least nine policemen and 15 militants were killed during a fierce overnight clash in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, as reported by authorities on Tuesday.

This tragic incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by the region. The encounter highlights the volatile situation in the area, where security forces are continuously engaged in maintaining stability.

Officials are on high alert, with further developments being closely monitored as tensions remain high in the area following this deadly confrontation.