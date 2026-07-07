Belgium's Victory Over USA Sparks Playful Jabs from Iran's Football Team

In a post-match gesture that added fuel to an already heated football rivalry, Iran's national football team took to social media to mock the United States following Belgium's decisive 4-1 win over the Americans, which ousted them from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Iranian team shared a provocative Instagram Story displaying Belgium's significant win against the US juxtaposed with their own goalless draw against the Belgians during the group stage, playfully captioned 'Dance with me!'. The post quickly went viral, seen as a light-hearted jibe at the United States.

Further banter emerged on social media as the Belgian Red Devils chimed in, playfully referencing the US 'football' versus 'soccer' debate with a cheeky post. Notably, Belgium advanced convincingly into the quarter-finals, overcoming a short-lived turnaround by the US and underscoring their dominance in the tournament.