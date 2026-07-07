India Supplies 100 Tonnes of Wheat Seeds to Indonesia, Strengthening Food Security Ties

India fortifies its strategic ties with Indonesia by supplying 100 tonnes of high-quality wheat seeds to enhance food security. Announced during PM Narendra Modi's Indonesia visit, both nations aim to build resilient food security systems, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations with comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:28 IST
India Supplies 100 Tonnes of Wheat Seeds to Indonesia, Strengthening Food Security Ties
PM Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarata on July 7, 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark effort to enhance regional food stability and foster deeper strategic alliances, India has committed 100 tonnes of high-quality "DWR 162" wheat seeds to Indonesia. This announcement was made amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Indonesia, signifying a reinforced commitment to building robust food security mechanisms. The two countries have elevated their bilateral relations to a "Golden Chapter," characterized by comprehensive strategic cooperation.

During a joint press conference held today alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Modi expressed India's support by stating that the Indian government would provide specially developed Indian wheat to bolster Indonesia's food security. Additionally, discussions were held regarding advancements in mid-day meal schemes and public distribution systems, with both sides contributing solutions to further elevate their cooperative efforts.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the strategic importance of supplying Indian-developed wheat seeds to Indonesia, highlighting efforts to enhance Indonesia's food security. "We aim to share best practices in sustainable agriculture and agrotechnology, keeping in mind the pivotal role of technology in the 21st century, particularly for our tech-savvy youth," stated PM Modi.

As Indonesia relies entirely on wheat imports due to its tropical climate, making it one of the largest global wheat importers, this collaboration represents a significant milestone. India and Indonesia formalized their intent with a Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural and allied sector cooperation.

India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, emphasized the strategic value of this agricultural partnership, noting ongoing efforts to establish a framework for sustainable long-term cooperation. "By addressing regional food stability, both nations are creating a resilient food security cooperation. India's essential supply of 100 tonnes of 'DWR 162' wheat seeds to Indonesia underscores our commitment to sustainable agricultural systems," Chakravorty remarked to ANI.

Furthermore, PM Modi's state visit to Indonesia resulted in 20 pivotal outcomes, including agreements in areas such as defense, space, healthcare, agriculture, technology, and critical minerals. Both nations have agreed to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with 14 Memoranda of Understanding signed and six major strategic announcements dominating the broader agenda of collaboration.

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