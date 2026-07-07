Indonesian President Praises Modi, Embraces Indian Influences

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has expressed deep admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adopting several of his policies. During a speech in Jakarta, President Subianto emphasized the profound cultural ties between Indonesia and India, highlighting the influence of Indian civilization on Indonesian culture, language, and governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:42 IST
Indonesian President Praises Modi, Embraces Indian Influences
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (Photo/ Youtube@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto made headlines on Tuesday with his emphatic praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a leader he deeply admires. Speaking at an event in Jakarta targeted at the Indian diaspora, President Subianto shared his appreciation for PM Modi's policies, which he has studied and adopted.

Highlighting the deep cultural ties between the two nations, Subianto noted that Indonesia's language and culture are significantly influenced by Indian civilization, particularly Sanskrit. He humorously added that his own DNA test revealed Indian ancestry, which he credited for his and his ministers' affinity for Indian music.

President Subianto further elaborated on the lessons Indonesia is learning from India's electoral process, celebrating India's peaceful transitions of power as a notable achievement for a diverse nation of 1.4 billion people. He expressed his intention to implement similar strategies within Indonesia's governance frameworks.

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