PM Modi Fosters India-Australia Ties with Strategic Melbourne Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, inked his signature in the Visitors' Book at Government House in Melbourne, marking a significant diplomatic gesture. This visit occurred amid discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit.

Earlier, Modi engaged in a bilateral meeting with Victoria's Governor, Margaret Gardner AC, who has been serving since August 2023 and was notably the first female President and Vice-Chancellor of Monash University. The meeting underscored diplomatic relations within Government House, Melbourne.

During his Melbourne sojourn, Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Addressing the India-Australia CEO Forum, Modi highlighted India's sustainable energy aspirations, emphasizing the potential of Australia’s technology and resources to aid India's transition towards renewable energy goals and enhancing the impact of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.