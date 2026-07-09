India-Australia Forge Ahead with Ambitious Defence Pact

India and Australia have reinforced their strategic alliance by unveiling a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, a move projected to bolster their presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The declaration was announced on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, marking a significant milestone in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established through mutual aspirations for an open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The agreement acknowledges the growing geostrategic uncertainties and commits both nations to address regional security challenges. It emphasizes resolving disputes peacefully, adhering to international law, and underscores commitments to maritime security, respect for sovereignty, and free navigation under the 1982 UNCLOS. The declaration entails a ramp-up in defence collaboration, highlighting advanced integration and a long-term visionary approach toward enhancing their joint defence capabilities.

India and Australia have committed to boost defence-related consultation, enlarge the scope of military exercises, and foster interoperability and information exchange between their armed forces. The roadmap includes strengthening maritime security through the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap and intensifying cooperation with key allies like the United States and Japan under the Quad framework. Additionally, both countries aim to fortify their collaboration in critical technologies, cybersecurity, and the mitigation of terrorism and extremism.