India and Australia Strengthen Strategic Ties at Landmark Summit

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese convened in Melbourne to conclude the Third Australia-India Annual Summit, announcing initiatives to bolster cooperation in defense, trade, and energy. The summit reiterated their commitment to a free Indo-Pacific, marking a new phase in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:54 IST
India and Australia Strengthen Strategic Ties at Landmark Summit
Melbourne: PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Australian PM Albanese (Photo/YouTube/NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, have concluded a pivotal meeting in Melbourne as part of the Third Australia-India Annual Summit. The summit unveiled a broad agenda aimed at deepening collaboration in critical sectors including defense, security, and trade.

The leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to navigating 'emerging challenges' amidst a rapidly transforming global landscape. Central to these discussions was the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, which establishes a new annual defense dialogue to enhance strategic consultations between the two countries.

Furthermore, economic collaboration was spotlighted through the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, alongside ambitious plans for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. The summit also highlighted energy partnerships and cooperative ventures in the space sector, underscoring the importance of people-to-people connections in fortifying the bilateral relationship.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026