India and Australia Strengthen Strategic Ties at Landmark Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, have concluded a pivotal meeting in Melbourne as part of the Third Australia-India Annual Summit. The summit unveiled a broad agenda aimed at deepening collaboration in critical sectors including defense, security, and trade.

The leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to navigating 'emerging challenges' amidst a rapidly transforming global landscape. Central to these discussions was the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, which establishes a new annual defense dialogue to enhance strategic consultations between the two countries.

Furthermore, economic collaboration was spotlighted through the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, alongside ambitious plans for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. The summit also highlighted energy partnerships and cooperative ventures in the space sector, underscoring the importance of people-to-people connections in fortifying the bilateral relationship.