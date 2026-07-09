India and Australia Strengthen Strategic Ties at Landmark Summit
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese convened in Melbourne to conclude the Third Australia-India Annual Summit, announcing initiatives to bolster cooperation in defense, trade, and energy. The summit reiterated their commitment to a free Indo-Pacific, marking a new phase in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, have concluded a pivotal meeting in Melbourne as part of the Third Australia-India Annual Summit. The summit unveiled a broad agenda aimed at deepening collaboration in critical sectors including defense, security, and trade.
The leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to navigating 'emerging challenges' amidst a rapidly transforming global landscape. Central to these discussions was the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, which establishes a new annual defense dialogue to enhance strategic consultations between the two countries.
Furthermore, economic collaboration was spotlighted through the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, alongside ambitious plans for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. The summit also highlighted energy partnerships and cooperative ventures in the space sector, underscoring the importance of people-to-people connections in fortifying the bilateral relationship.
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