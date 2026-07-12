U.S. Delivers Third Wave of Strikes Targeting Iran

The U.S. military executed a third series of strikes this week against Iranian military targets, hitting 140 locations. Key targets were missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage, communication networks, and coastal surveillance facilities, according to the Central Command's post on X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Forces Completed A Third Round Of Strikes This Week Against Iran | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:17 IST
U.S. Delivers Third Wave of Strikes Targeting Iran
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The U.S. military has launched its third series of strikes against Iran this week, targeting around 140 military locations, according to a statement from the Central Command late Saturday. This marks a significant escalation in military tensions between the two nations.

The targets comprised Iranian missile and drone launch sites, naval capacities, ammunition storage facilities, communications networks, and coastal surveillance posts. The strategic targeting aimed to weaken Iran's military infrastructure and capabilities.

This development arrives amid strained relations between the U.S. and Iran, raising concerns over further military confrontations. The moves have sparked discussions among international observers regarding potential implications for regional stability.

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