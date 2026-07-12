Tensions Rise: Chinese Naval Activity Near Taiwan Monitored Closely

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported the presence of one People's Liberation Army Navy vessel and four other official Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday. The Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces quickly monitored the situation and took necessary action, according to an official post on social media platform X.

The Ministry confirmed, through a statement on X, that these vessels were operating around Taiwan until 6 a.m. Without providing a flight path illustration, the Ministry highlighted the absence of any detected PLA aircraft in the vicinity during the timeframe.

This incident reflects the ongoing geopolitical complexities between China and Taiwan. Historically, China's claim over Taiwan stems from the Qing Dynasty's annexation in 1683, a matter involving intense debates on sovereignty and self-determination. The issue remains a focal point of international diplomacy.