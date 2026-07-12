Global Powers Unite Against China's Maritime Claims in South China Sea
Japan, the Philippines, the United States, and 11 other nations have declared China's maritime claims in the South China Sea as legally baseless, marking the 10th anniversary of a tribunal ruling favoring the Philippines. Tensions persist with Beijing rejecting the ruling, citing intensified military involvement by external nations.
In a united front on the 10th anniversary of a pivotal tribunal ruling, 14 countries including Japan, the Philippines, and the United States denounced China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea.
The 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration favored the Philippines, dismissing China's sovereignty claims as having no legal basis under international law, a decision Beijing still defies.
Despite escalating maritime confrontations and denouncements from numerous countries, China maintains its stance, dismissing the tribunal's ruling as "waste paper" and urging nations to respect its territorial rights.