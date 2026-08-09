India's High Commissioner Inaugurates Children's Corner at Bangladesh Visa Centre

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has launched a Children's Corner at the Indian Visa Centre in Dhaka. This initiative aims to provide a play area for children while adults wait, enhancing visa application processes and strengthening India-Bangladesh relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:50 IST
India's High Commissioner Inaugurates Children's Corner at Bangladesh Visa Centre
High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi inaugurates Children's Corner at Indian Visa Centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a notable move to enhance the visa application process, Dinesh Trivedi, the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, inaugurated a Children's Corner at the Indian Visa Centre located in Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka. The initiative was inspired by a suggestion from a local woman who highlighted the need for a designated play area for children while adults wait in queue.

High Commissioner Trivedi remarked on the importance of addressing feedback from the community. "During a visa opening announcement, a lady approached me with the idea of a play area for children. I found it valuable and acted upon it," he said. In addition to the play area, Trivedi highlighted ongoing efforts to improve facilities for women, children, and applicants with medical needs, announcing plans to extend visa slot openings from one week to 15 days.

The move comes as India resumes its tourist visa operations in Bangladesh, a development that had been widely anticipated after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. The Indian High Commission in a prior statement emphasized their commitment to fostering stronger people-to-people connections and deepening the ties between India and Bangladesh, responding to robust interest in travel to India from Bangladeshi citizens.

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