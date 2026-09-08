India-Bangladesh Meeting Aims to Restart Passenger Train Services

Indian and Bangladeshi officials are meeting in Dhaka to discuss restarting passenger train services suspended amid Bangladesh's political unrest. Officials are focusing on operational and administrative details as freight services remain untouched. Bilateral relations have been tense, and there's rising public demand to restore train connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:43 IST
India-Bangladesh Meeting Aims to Restart Passenger Train Services
Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Officials from India and Bangladesh have gathered in Dhaka to deliberate on the revival of suspended passenger train services between the two countries. The services had been halted due to widespread civil unrest in Bangladesh in 2024, leading to significant political upheaval.

The meeting, part of the Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM), involves top railway officials from both nations. From the Indian side, a Railway Board member is in attendance, alongside high-ranking Bangladeshi officials and ministry representatives. The talks aim to address various operational and administrative issues such as financial settlements and infrastructure development.

Bilateral relations had soured following the civil unrest, which saw then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India and the formation of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. A fresh government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman took office following elections in 2026, and there is increasing public demand to restore train services, making it a pivotal issue at the current IGRM talks.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026