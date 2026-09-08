Europe and India: New Frontiers in Space Innovation

Recent strides in the European space sector show a concerted effort to boost rocket launch capabilities. The European Space Agency is contemplating accelerating the deployment of Ariane 6 and Vega-C rockets to address an impending satellite deployment bottleneck, as announced by ArianeGroup.

In India, ISRO reassures its pivotal role in the space sector following concerns over privatisation. The agency emphasizes its leadership in space exploration, despite exploring private sector collaboration to optimize certain functions.

On the commercial front, Germany's Isar Aerospace achieved a milestone with Spectrum's orbital launch, marking Europe's first commercial rocket success. Concurrently, Indian startup Pixxel secured $100 million in funding, setting a record for India's space tech funding rounds.