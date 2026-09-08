PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 35,000 Crore Projects in Vadodara for 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of development projects in Vadodara on Tuesday, amounting to over Rs 35,000 crore. These projects are expected to accelerate the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. Modi commended Vadodara residents for their involvement in the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign.

During the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, PM Modi stated that new projects dedicated to national development have been initiated, including critical sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway and highway expansions, and pivotal state initiatives. He applauded Vadodara's civic spirit and commitment to nation-building.

Highlighting the significance of the 2,800-kilometre Dedicated Freight Corridor, Modi described its completion as a historic achievement for 21st-century India. He highlighted the transformation in work culture over recent years and advocated for faster, more efficient connectivity to realize the vision of a developed India.