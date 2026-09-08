Flyhalf Fiasco: Australia’s Playmaking Conundrum Intensifies

Australia's long-standing struggles with the flyhalf position have been reignited following news that Wallabies flyhalf Carter Gordon has fractured his leg. He will miss tests against the Springboks and All Blacks, further complicating coach Les Kiss's efforts to stabilize Australia's playmaking lineup.

Gordon's injury occurred during a draw against Argentina, leaving him once more in the treatment room. The 25-year-old was considered Kiss's first choice for the key position, but his recurring injuries present a significant gamble as Australia prepares for next year's World Cup.

With Ben Donaldson as an immediate option for the upcoming match against South Africa, questions loom about Australia's long-term playmaking solutions. Other contenders, such as the experienced James O'Connor and rookie Declan Meredith, remain under consideration as the saga continues.