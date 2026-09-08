India Set for Asian Games Glory: 2026 Contingent Receives Heartfelt Send-Off

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) hosted a spirited send-off ceremony on Tuesday for the national contingent heading to the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. IOA President PT Usha exuded confidence in the athletes, emphasizing their robust preparation bolstered by unwavering support from sports federations, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'I'm confident in our athletes; they have prepared well,' Usha stated, acknowledging the comprehensive support from associations, the government, and the Ministry, which ensures athletes have all necessary resources. She noted the motivational influence of Prime Minister Modi as a crucial inspiration source, aiming for the athletes to channel this into their best performance at the games.

The event, which brought together athletes, coaches, officials, and partners, saw Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA dignitaries like Executive Council Member Rohit Rajpal sharing optimism for the team’s prospects. Rajpal pointed to strong performances in previous events, like the Commonwealth Games, as evidence of India’s promising young athletes poised to shine on the continental stage.

Reflecting on India's 107-medal haul at the 2023 Asian Games, both the IOA and the Sports Ministry expressed assurance that the current team is well-prepared to build on that success, returning with achievements that will bring pride to the nation.