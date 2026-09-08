India Deliberates Participation in 2027 SAF Games Amid Diplomatic Sensitivities
India has not yet decided on participating in the 2027 South Asian Federation Games in Pakistan. The decision will align with national sports policies and international guidelines. Bilateral sporting events with Pakistan remain on hold, but multilateral participation is still allowed. Visa processes are being streamlined to enhance India's global sporting presence.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs clarified its stance on participating in the 2027 South Asian Federation Games, which Pakistan will host. The decision will comply with national sports policies and guidelines from international governing bodies, said Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a Delhi briefing.
Amid ongoing discussions on cross-border sporting events, Jaiswal emphasized national athletic interests and international sports federation rules as crucial in determining participation. In May 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports confirmed that while bilateral engagements are off the table, athletes can compete in multilateral international tournaments.
The government has outlined core parameters for sports engagements, prohibiting bilateral series with Pakistan while allowing multilateral events. To attract global sporting events, India is streamlining visas for international sportspersons and officials, offering priority multi-entry visas valid for five years.
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