Key UAPA Charges Dropped Against US National VanDyke

In a significant twist, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opted not to charge US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following a protracted 180-day probe.

Initially, the case registered in March 2026 involved accusations of a terror conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with allegations that Van Dyke and his Ukrainian associates supported and trained ethnic militant groups in Myanmar, posing threats to India's security.

VanDyke, who was apprehended at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in March, will now only face charges under Sections 21 and 23 of the Foreigners Act, considered compoundable offenses. His counsel criticized the lengthy detention and initial grave charges, while the NIA stated their investigation remains ongoing.