Enforced Disappearances Persist in Balochistan Amid Reports of Returnees

In Balochistan, enforced disappearances continue to be a pressing issue, with two new cases reported and five individuals recently returning home. Families remain in the dark about their loved ones' fates, fueling fears among relatives and activists as they seek answers and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:39 IST
Enforced Disappearances Persist in Balochistan Amid Reports of Returnees
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan show no signs of abating as two more individuals were allegedly detained recently. These incidents keep fueling concerns among families and human rights activists who strive for transparency and answers. Meanwhile, five individuals previously reported missing have returned home.

The latest cases involve Ali Baloch, reportedly detained by Pakistani forces in Mastung, and Shakeel Baloch, allegedly taken from his Quetta residence. Both families claim no official information regarding their loved ones' whereabouts has been provided, which adds to growing anxiety over enforced disappearances in the region.

However, there's a glimmer of hope as five missing persons have returned home recently. Among them is Saud Bashir, who returned after a brief disappearance, and Saddam Bugti, who reappeared a few days later. These returns are bittersweet for many still awaiting the safe return of missing relatives, underscoring an ongoing pattern of disappearances in Balochistan.

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