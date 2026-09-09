Alarm Over Unresolved Disappearances in Balochistan Amid Return of Missing Persons

Two individuals in Balochistan have reportedly disappeared, while five previously missing have returned. Concerns persist over enforced disappearances and inadequate information for families. Cases often face delayed reporting due to alleged state pressure, highlighting an ongoing pattern and the complex dynamics at play in the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:41 IST
Alarm Over Unresolved Disappearances in Balochistan Amid Return of Missing Persons
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In Balochistan, two new cases of alleged enforced disappearance have emerged, while five individuals who were previously missing have returned home, as reported by The Balochistan Post. The issue of disappearances continues to plague the province, with families left frustrated by the lack of information on their loved ones' whereabouts.

According to reports, Ali Baloch, the son of Abdul Hayee, was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces in Mastung on August 23. His current location remains unknown. Similarly, Shakeel Baloch was reportedly taken from his home in Killi Goharabad, Quetta, on April 16, with family members alleging involvement of personnel from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and the Counter-Terrorism Department. Both families are yet to receive any updates on the men's conditions.

Meanwhile, five individuals who were missing have returned under mysterious circumstances. Among them, Saud Bashir and Saddam Bugti reappeared days after their disappearance incidents. Local residents often face delays in reporting such cases due to reported pressure from state authorities, underscoring the difficulties and fears pervasive in the region.

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