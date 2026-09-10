Decolonising Education: A Global Human Rights Imperative

William McEwen-Benatar, a student at the University of Oxford, passionately argued for the decolonisation of global education systems at the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Representing the Akshar Foundation, he drew attention to India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, signalling it as a transformative step that places local languages, heritage, and practical skills at the forefront.

McEwen-Benatar stressed that decolonising education is not just a theoretical concept but a necessary step for upholding human rights. He lauded the Indian government's efforts, specifically the NEP 2020, for its focus on integrating early education with local languages and traditional knowledge, thus bridging the gap between academic and practical learning.

Highlighting Akshar Foundation's initiatives, McEwen-Benatar discussed their efforts to implement NEP 2020's vision, particularly in marginalized communities. He underscored the importance of mother-tongue instruction in preventing cultural alienation and advocated for expanded international efforts to reform national curricula, ensuring they serve as innovative platforms for inclusive equality.