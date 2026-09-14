BRICS India Summit 2026: A Triumph of Consensus in a Polarized World
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the successful BRICS India Summit 2026, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influential role in fostering consensus among global leaders amid polarization. The summit, attended by high-ranking officials, emphasized global trade, development, and counter-terrorism, underscoring India's leadership in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the BRICS India Summit 2026, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing India's diplomatic strength to build consensus in a polarized world. The summit welcomed 32 delegations, including top representatives from 11 member states, 10 partner countries, various regional, and international organizations.
Jaishankar noted the presence of notable leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, reflecting India's powerful convening capability. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also participated, engaging in open dialogues amidst global tensions.
The discussions addressed economic growth, technological advancement, and support for the Global South while denouncing terrorism, including the April 2025 Pahalgam attack. The summit underscored Modi's focus on dialogue and development, marking a diplomatic achievement despite initial skepticism.
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