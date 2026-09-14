Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Handling of Inflation and Economic Woes

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, criticized the central government, highlighting the disparity between official economic optimism and the reality of soaring inflation and declining wages. He pointed to recent data showing persistent inflation and significant wage drops, especially affecting rural areas, challenging the Prime Minister's positive economic assertions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:23 IST
Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Handling of Inflation and Economic Woes
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Jairam Ramesh, launched a fierce critique of the central government on Monday, accusing it of mismanaging the country's economy. He argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of positive economic conditions are contradicted by the reality of soaring prices and shrinking incomes.

Taking to social media platform X, Ramesh highlighted that, according to newly released official data, inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has remained stubbornly high at around 10% for four consecutive months. He noted that the rising cost of essential commodities is severely affecting household budgets across the nation.

Furthermore, Ramesh referenced data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, which reveals a notable decline in labor market conditions, particularly in rural areas. He stated that inflation-adjusted wages have fallen by 5.7% since April, with rural India experiencing a steep 9% drop, even before adjusting for inflation. These figures underline the economic challenges facing millions of Indian families.

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