REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The United States believes the attacks that crippled Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend originated in southwestern Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters, an assessment that further increases tension in the Middle East.

ISRAEL-ELECTION/ Israel's Netanyahu teetering in close election race -polls

JERUSALEM(Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in a battle for political survival after exit polls following Tuesday's election showed the race too close to call and the Israeli leader's decade-long grip on power slipping. U.S.

USA-CRASH-TRUMPPLAZA/ Three people injured when car smashes into Trump Plaza lobby in New York suburb

A car plowed into the main hall of a Trump Plaza in suburban New York on Tuesday night, causing minor injuries to two bystanders and the driver, news media reported. HEALTH-VAPING-NEW-YORK/

New York state ban on flavored e-cigarettes given final approval New York became the second state to ban flavored e-cigarettes on Tuesday after its Democratic governor called for emergency action in response to concerns about their rising use among teens and a nationwide spate of lung illnesses.

BUSINESS USA-FED/

From oil shocks to funding strains, Fed confronts new complexities WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday buffeted by conflicting economic data, under steady pressure from the White House for steep interest rate cuts, and confronted as well with an unexpected jump in overnight borrowing costs that may require action on its own.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR/ GM stops paying for health insurance for striking union workers; talks continue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Reuters) - General Motors Co shifted health insurance costs for its striking workers to the United Auto Workers union as its members walked the picket line for the second day on Tuesday. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-LORDOFTHERINGS/ New Zealand to be Middle-earth again in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series

WELLINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - New Zealand will be home again to hairy feet and pointed-ear Hobbits after Amazon Studios confirmed the Pacific country will be the location for its new “The Lord of the Rings” series, a TV show widely tipped to be the most expensive ever made. VIVENDI-UNIVERSAL-SOUTHEASTASIA/

Hip hope: Universal Music opens Southeast Asia HQ betting on rap SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Korea brought the world K-Pop. India, the music of Bollywood. Could the chaotic, fast-growing region of Southeast Asia be a new hotbed for hip hop?

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL/

Irish lineout comes into focus amid selection tradeoffs TOKYO (Reuters) - Ireland begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland on Sunday with their fair share of questions to answer, chief among them how their lineout will fare without its chief operator for the last four years.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-TOT/PREVIEW Spurs' belief over 'profile' key for European success - Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur may not have the "profile" for sustained success in the Champions League like Europe's traditional powerhouse clubs but last season's runnersup make up for it with their belief, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MALAYSIA-POLITICS/FOREIGNPOLICY (PIX)

Malaysia to launch Foreign Policy Framework Malaysia will launch its new foreign policy framework, as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's nascent administration looks to reassess its foreign ties at a time of growing geopolitical risks in East Asia and the Middle East and global growth concerns tied to the Sino-U.S. trade war.

18 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/JUNCKER (PIX) (TV)

Commission president Juncker gives speech on Brexit in the European Parliament European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Chief Brexit negotiator Michel barnier address the plenary of the European Parliament on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

18 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/GERMANY-STURGEON (PIX) (TV)

Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon in Berlin to answer Brexit questions Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends event in Berlin where she will answer questions on the relationship between Scotland and Britain and the EU.

18 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hearing on prorogation ahead of Brexit The UK Supreme Court will hear a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. This is the second day of an expected three days of the hearing.

18 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

European Parliament votes on resolution recommending Brexit extension to avoid no-deal European lawmakers vote on the merits of giving Britain an extension to Article 50 at a summt on Oct 17 in Brussels. The resolution is not binding but carries political weight.

18 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT RUSSIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin meets China's Premier Li Keqiang Russia President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Kremlin.

18 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/THUNBERG-CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urges adults to join climate strike, testifies to Congress Global climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden testifies at a congressional hearing on "Voices Leading the Next Generation on the Global Climate Crisis."

18 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ITALY-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

France's Macron meets Mattarella, Conte in Rome French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Rome to meet Italian President Mattarella and hold a working dinner with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. They are expected to discuss bilateral and European issues, in particular economic and immigration-related matters.

18 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/USA Turkish court continues trial of U.S. consular employee Metin Topuz

Turkish court continues trial of U.S. consulate employee, Metin Topuz, on espionage charges. 18 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS RETAIL-RENTAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Garments for lease: ‘rental’ apparel brings new wrinkles for retail stores Growing interest in renting even everyday clothing such as jeans and athletic wear is drawing mall retailers from Urban Outfitters, to NYC&Co, to American Eagle and Bloomingdale’s, to experiment with selling apparel rental subscriptions.

18 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TEXAS-ENERGY/ITC-REPORT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. safety board releases findings in Texas fuel tank-farm fire probe Initial findings on what caused a massive fire at a Texas petrochemical tank-farm operated by Intercontinental Terminals Co is due from a U.S. safety board that probes industrial disasters. The March fire rages for days, spewing toxic chemicals into the air and nearby Houston Ship Channel.

18 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

USA-SOCIALMEDIA/ (PIX) (TV) U.S. social media firms testify on violent, extremist online content

Google, Facebook and Twitter testify before U.S. Senate panel on efforts by social media firms to remove violent content from online platforms. 18 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

AMERS-REUTERS-RANKING-INNOVATIVE-INSTITUTIONS/ The World’s Most Innovative Research Institutions - 2019

While they might not get the headlines that Silicon Valley startups do, government agencies have long been on the forefront of innovation. The results of government-funded research are part of everyday life, including fluorescent lights, lasers, the global positioning system and the Internet. In conjunction with Clairvate Analytics, Reuters ranks the top 25 government research institutions. Includes methodology. 18 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

