Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses grief over Tezgam train tragedy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief over the Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam Express tragedy that claimed the lives of 62 people and injured several others. "Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train. My condolences go to the victims' families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis," Khan wrote on Twitter.

The incident happened in Liaquatpur, near Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province when the train was en route for Lahore from Karachi, Geo TV reported. The train caught fire following a gas cylinder explosion.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Geo News quoted Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed as saying. Rasheed also said that rescue operation was underway along with the efforts to restore the railway line. "The track will be functional in two hours", he added.

The district rescue service officer Baqir Hussain confirmed the death toll and added that the dead bodies would be identified through DNA tests. (ANI)

Also Read: Don't charge jazia tax, if you need money, Sikhs will send to Pakistan government : BJP leader RP Singh to Imran Khan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)