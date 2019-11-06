Kuwait says talks with Saudi regarding Neutral Zone are continuing

Kuwait's deputy foreign minister Khaled al-Jarallah said on Tuesday that positive consultations with Saudi Arabia regarding the Neutral Zone are continuing, and "they are looking forward to the final signing as soon as possible".

The two countries halted output from the jointly run oilfields in the so-called Neutral Zone more than three years ago, cutting some 500,000 barrels per day or 0.5 percent of global oil supply.

