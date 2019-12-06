Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:54 IST
Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi made the request at a hearing before Judge James Burke in Manhattan state court. She said Weinstein had failed to wear an electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions. "It is the people's position that none of those 'bracelet gone' violations were accidental," she said.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said the violations were a "technical" problem and that her client had never tried to flee, arguing that there was no need to increase his bail. She noted that he had always appeared on time for every court date. Burke did not make a decision but scheduled another hearing on the issue for next Wednesday.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. His trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2020. Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct dating back decades by more than 70 women. He has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters were consensual.

The accusations against Weinstein helped spark the #MeToo movement in late 2017, in which hundreds of women have claimed sexual misconduct by powerful men in entertainment, business, media, politics, and other fields. In addition to the two main accusers in the case, prosecutors have said they intend to call other women to testify at trial in order to establish a pattern of behavior.

Weinstein has sought to block some of that testimony. Burke has not ruled on the issue. Weinstein could face a life sentence if found guilty. Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, last week denied Weinstein's bid to dismiss some of the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Irish governing body's liabilities soar after accounts restated

The Football Association of Irelands FAI auditors were unable to guarantee the governing body can continue as a going concern after an ordered restatement of its accounts reported on Friday increased its overall liability to 55 million euro...

UPDATE 3-Trump faces deadline as House Democrats craft articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump faced a deadline on Friday set by U.S. House of Representatives Democrats as they deliberate over what charges to bring against him after Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the Judiciary Committee to draft formal articles of ...

Kohli, Rahul bat West Indies out of contest as India win by 6 wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out as India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International to beat West Indies by six wickets in the first match here on...

French government sticks by pension reform as strike bites

Eds Adding fresh inputs, incorporating related series Paris, Dec 6 AFP The French government on Friday expressed determination to plough ahead with far-reaching pension reforms in the face of the biggest strikes in years, which have brought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019