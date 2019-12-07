Florida shooting: Saudi King orders cooperation with US during investigation

After a Saudi national allegedly shot dead three people and injured several others in the United States' Florida, King Salman on Friday told US President Donald Trump that he has directed his security services to cooperate with Washington authorities investigating the deadly shooting at a Florida military base. King Salman also assured that the "perpetrator of this heinous crime" does not represent the Saudi people, Al Jazeera quoted Saudi officials as saying.

The Saudi national who was attending training at the Naval Air Station Pensacola was suspected to open fire at the airbase, killing three people and injuring a dozen others. The gunman was also killed, officials said. Following the incident, King Salman and Trump talked over the phone, where the former relayed that "the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)