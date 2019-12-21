Trump accepts House Speaker Pelosi's invite to deliver SOTU address on February 4

US President Donald Trump has accepted the invitation of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to deliver his State of the Union (SOTU) address on February 4. "President Donald J. Trump has accepted the Speaker's invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020," Sputnik quoted White House as saying in a statement.

Earlier, in her letter to the US President, Pelosi wrote, "In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives." The development comes merely days after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on two charges, inviting furious reactions from him.

"Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!" Trump had said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

