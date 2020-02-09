REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

American dies of coronavirus in china; five Britons infected in French Alps BEIJING - A 60-year-old american has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-chinese death of the illness, u.s. officials said, as millions of chinese began returning home after a lunar new year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak.

THAILAND-SHOOTING/ Thai soldier who killed 20 shot dead in shopping mall siege

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND - Thai security forces on Sunday shot and killed a rogue soldier who went on a rampage in a shopping mall in a northeastern city, ending an overnight siege after a series of attacks that left at least 20 people dead. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ On the campaign trail: Biden slams Buttigieg, "Guess what? He was a mayor"

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as the candidate on the rise. USA-PROTESTS/

Masked white nationalists march in Washington with police escort WASHINGTON - Police escorted masked members of a white nationalist group on a march through Washington’s national mall on saturday that metropolitan police said occurred without incident or arrests.

BUSINESS GERMANY-TESLA/

Tesla can get support for German factory: Economy Minister FRANKFURT - Tesla could get state subsidies in its plan to set up a gigafactory in Germany, the country’s economy minister told a weekly newspaper.

UBER-LYFT/ Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit

NEW YORK - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) And Lyft Inc (LYFT.O), the two leading U.S. ride-hailing companies, are on divergent paths as uber pours money into money-losing side businesses while smaller rival lyft focuses on moving people around. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-SPIRIT/ Adam Sandler laughs off Oscar snub as he wins indie acting prize

LOS ANGELES - Chinese-American director Lulu Wang’S movie “The Farewell” won the top prize at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, while Adam Sandler was named best actor and made fun of his exclusion from Sunday’S Oscars. AWARDS-RAZZIES/

'Cats' and its furry stars nominated for Razzie worst film awards The widely panned movie musical “Cats” and four of its stars were nominated on Saturday for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema.

SPORTS GOLF-PROAM/

Mickelson hits 'number two' best bunker shot ever, one back at Pebble Phil Mickelson has made a career out of a sublime short game, so when he describes a bunker shot as the second best of his life it is worthy of attention.

ATHLETICS-WORLDRECORD-POLEVAULT/ Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record World silver medalist Mondo Duplantis realized a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 meters on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AFRICANUNION-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV) African heads of state meet at annual African Union summit

Thirty-one African heads of state are expected to meet on Sunday at an annual African Union summit, where they are set to discuss issues including climate change, growing Islamist threats in the Sahel region, and a continental free-trade zone launched last year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg are also expected to attend.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to hold a press conference at 14:00 Addis Ababa time. 9 Feb

USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PIX) How Bernie Sanders’ passionate base revitalized his campaign

Four months after Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, the progressive firebrand's turnaround is at least partly thanks to the passion of supporters who say the way the U.S. Senator was written of reminds them of the 2016 nominating race - which Sanders ultimately lost to Hillary Clinton - all over again. 9 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/HIGHLIGHTS

Brad, Billy and Bong: What to watch for at the Oscars The 2020 Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywood's awards season.

Here's what to watch for on the red carpet and during the three hour show to be broadcast live on ABC television. 9 Feb

AWARDS-OSCARS/ (PIX) (TV) War film '1917,' Joaquin Phoenix lead the race for 2020 Oscars

Hollywood hands out its highest honors on Sunday at an Oscars ceremony that could see a number of historic firsts and an all-white actor winner podium that has revived the #OscarsSoWhite debate. 9 Feb

