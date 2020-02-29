REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10.15 p.m. GMT/6.15 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10.15 p.m. GMT/6.15 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

Global downturn looms as countries struggle to contain coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus spread further on Friday, with cases reported for the first time in at least six countries across four continents, battering markets and leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise its impact risk alert to "very high."

SYRIA-SECURITY/ Turkey says it will let refugees into Europe after its troops killed in Syria

Refugees in Turkey headed towards European frontiers on Friday after an official said the borders had been thrown open, a response to the escalating war in Syria where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ On the trail: Biden, Sanders blast Trump amid coronavirus fears

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders blasted the Republican Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on Saturday. USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO

U.S. court deals serious blow to Trump's "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked one of President Donald Trump's signature immigration policies that has helped to sharply curb a migration surge on the southern border and forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico.

BUSINESS CHINA-HEALTH-AMAZON.COM/

Amazon defers 'non-essential' moves even in U.S. as corporate travel bans spread Amazon.com deferred all non-essential travel, within the U.S. and beyond, and Google set new restrictions for travel to South Korea and other places, as corporations moved to protect employees from the spread of coronavirus.

USA-ECONOMY/ Cooling consumer spending, inflation put spotlight on Fed amid coronavirus

U.S. consumer spending slowed in January and could lose further momentum as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has sparked a stock market sell-off and revived fears of a recession, causes households to tighten their purse strings. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND/ 'This Land is Your Land' lawsuit dismissed by U.S. judge

A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday dismissed a lawsuit claiming that Woody Guthrie's iconic 1940 folk song "This Land is Your Land" belongs to the public. FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN-THERE-IS-NO-EVIL/

Hangman, family man: Berlinale film probes the limits of free will Heshmat is a loving father and supportive husband who delights local children by rescuing a trapped cat - but also the man who operates the trapdoor through which a row of the condemned plunge from the scaffold to their deaths.

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020-CORONAVIRUS/

EXCLUSIVE - Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus Tokyo has no Plan B for this year's Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday.

CHINA–HEALTH-SOCCER-INFANTINO/ FIFA chief Infantino accepts games are at risk due to coronavirus

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said March's international soccer matches could be threatened by the coronavirus but was hopeful that this year's European Championship tournament and the Olympic Games will go ahead unaffected. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (PIX) (TV)

U.N. Security Council to meet Friday on Syria - diplomats The United Nations Security Council is due to meet later on Friday over the latest developments in northwest Syria, diplomats said, at the request of the United States, Britain, Belgium, Germany, Estonia, France and Dominican Republic.

28 Feb 21:00 ET USA-AFGHANISTAN/TALIBAN (PIX) (TV)

U.S., Taliban to sign agreement in Doha The United States and Taliban are set to sign an agreement in Qatar, paving the way for talks between the Afghan government and militant group to end America's longest war.

29 Feb USA-AFGHANISTAN/TALIBAN-FAMILIES (PIX)

For grieving families, Afghan peace deal brings doubt as well as hope For mother-of-four Nasima, the prospect of lasting peace in Afghanistan is almost too good to be true. The 45-year-old, whose husband Nasir Ahmad was killed in a massive truck bomb in Kabul blamed on Taliban insurgents, is one of thousands of grieving relatives in the war-weary country who look upon a promised peace deal with scepticism as well as hope.

29 Feb 05:30 ET, 10:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/SOUTH CAROLINA-POLL Exit poll: Top issues for South Carolina Democrats as they vote in the state's primary

An exit poll of South Carolina Democrats after the state's fourth-in-the-nation primary in the state by state race to find a challenger to President Donald Trump. 29 Feb

USA-ELECTION/SOUTH CAROLINA (TV) South Carolina Democratic primary

South Carolina votes in Democratic primary 29 Feb

SLOVAKIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Slovaks may oust ruling party in election overshadowed by journalist murder

Slovaks may oust the centre left Smer party that has dominated the European Union country's political life from power in a parliamentary election on Saturday, a vote overshadowed by anger over high-level graft and the murder of a journalist. Final opinion polls showed the anti-corruption movement Ordinary People (OLANO) nearly catching up with the leading but weakening Smer, and gains by other liberal and conservative opposition parties may give the opposition a combined majority. 29 Feb

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Monitoring situation after death toll rises to 32 in religious violence in New Delhi

Police have arrested 514 people for deadly Hindu-Muslim violence that broke out in the capital, the government said, as it faced mounting international criticism for failing to protect minority Muslims. 29 Feb 05:30 ET, 10:30 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/SPAIN-HOTEL (PIX) (TV) Hundreds of tourists remain in quarantine in Tenerife hotel

Hundreds of tourists remain in quarantine for a 5th day at a Tenerife hotel after four Italians who stayed there tested positive for the coronavirus. 29 Feb 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-ELECTION/SOUTH CAROLINA-RESULTS ANALYSIS-What the South Carolina results mean for Democratic White House hopefuls

Analysis of how each candidate did at the South Carolina Democratic primary and what the outcome means for their candidacies. 29 Feb

RELIGION MONTENEGRO-PROTEST/RELIGION (PIX) (TV)

Church-led protests in Montenegro against new law on religious freedom Clergy and faithful of the Serbian Orthodox Church are set to stage a protest march in Montenegro's capital Podgorica over the adoption of a contentious religion law the church says was tailored to strip it of its property and land.

29 Feb 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

