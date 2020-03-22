Left Menu
North Korea tests new tactical guided missiles : KCNA

The recent launches from North Korea were tests of new tactical guided missiles which are expected to make an "epochal" change to the country's defense strategy, the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

  Pyongyang
  Updated: 22-03-2020 09:03 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 09:03 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Image Credit: ANI

Pyongyang [North Korea], Mar 22 (Sputnik/ANI): The recent launches from North Korea were tests of new tactical guided missiles which are expected to make an "epochal" change to the country's defense strategy, the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. On Saturday, South Korean media reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the North Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan.

"The test launch has clearly demonstrated the features of guided missiles, including the differently defined trajectories and incidence angles, the accuracy of hitting the target and the warhead's power," the KCNA said. According to the report, the launch was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who said that these missiles, along with the others currently in the works, would make a "decisive contribution" into the implementation of the country's strategic aim, which namely comes to an "epochal change of its defense strategy."

"We must strengthen our firepower in order to be able to destroy any enemy outside our territory should they dare to conduct military operations against our country. This is precisely the party's set goal of building national defense and the most advanced defense strategy and deterrence force," Kim was quoted as saying. This launch is already Pyongyang's third one this year, with the first two conducted on March 2 and March 9. Seoul has consistently condemned the tests as inappropriate at the time when the entire world is battling the rampant coronavirus pandemic. (Sputnik/ANI)

